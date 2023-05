1 Chinese Tech Giant Investors Should Watch, and It's Not Alibaba

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When asked which Chinese technology companies investors should invest in, analysts will often mention names like Alibaba Group or Tencent.But lesser-known tech giants should make it onto your watch list as well. KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), or "Beike," is one of those candidates.There are a few major e-commerce platforms in China that investors are familiar with, such as Taobao and Tmall from Alibaba, Pinduoduo, and JD.com. But there is another one that most investors have not heard of: Beike from KE Holdings.Continue reading