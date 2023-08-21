|
21.08.2023 14:36:00
1 Chip Stock All In on U.S. Manufacturing -- Is It a Buy?
The application process for the $52 billion U.S. CHIPS Act ($39 billion for semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., and $13 billion for research and development) is underway. Dozens of new fabs (a facility that makes chips) are under construction, with even more being expanded and retrofitted with new equipment. It's a new golden age for semiconductors, and investors are excited. One promising start-up, SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), is getting lots of attention because it's the only pure-play on U.S.-only chipmaking. Is it a buy?SkyWater is a semiconductor foundry, a company that operates fabs for the manufacture of wafers (which get cut up into chips) and packaging facilities (where chips get assembled into computing devices). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
