|
08.04.2023 16:57:07
1 Chip Stock Not Named Nvidia That Has Nearly Doubled in 2023
Axcelis (NASDAQ: ACLS) manufactures high-current, high-energy ion implant machines that are getting adopted by mature chip manufacturers focused on the automotive industry. Check out this short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of April 6, 2023. The video was published on April 7, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!