1 Chip Stock Not Named Nvidia That Has Nearly Doubled in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Axcelis (NASDAQ: ACLS) manufactures high-current, high-energy ion implant machines that are getting adopted by mature chip manufacturers focused on the automotive industry. Check out this short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of April 6, 2023. The video was published on April 7, 2023.Continue reading