International Business Corporation For Trading and Agencies Aktie
ISIN: EGS550K1C019
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21.03.2026 14:15:00
1 Clear Signal to Buy International Business Machines Stock Right Now
International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) stock surged back to life over the last three years, more than doubling in value. That remains true despite a material pullback in 2026 as investors worry about the impact that artificial intelligence (AI) will have on its business. Here's why now could still be a good time to buy IBM if you are a long-term investor.The main reason to buy IBM now, after a recent drawdown, is the technology giant's quantum computing business. While AI is the darling of Wall Street today, quantum is waiting in the wings to join, if not take over, the spotlight. AI uses massive amounts of computer power, and quantum has the potential to vastly increase the amount of computing power available. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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