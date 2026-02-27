Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
27.02.2026 01:45:00
1 Clear Signal to Buy Microsoft Stock
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been a long-term winner for its shareholders. The stock has risen about 680% over the past decade, turning a $10,000 investment back then into $78,010 now. While you could find other stocks that have had a better decade-long run, this run handily outperforms the S&P 500's comparable performance of 260%. Still, measuring Microsoft's return just a few months ago would have shown an even more impressive gain. The stock has sold off recently, and it now sits about 26% down from its all-time high. Sell-offs of this depth rarely happen to Microsoft's stock, especially during its current business iteration.Following Microsoft through these ups and downs, there's one clear signal I see about Microsoft stock right now, and I think it might be time for investors to load up on shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
27.02.26
|KI-Agenten im Einkauf spalten Generationen und Geschlechter (dpa-AFX)
|
26.02.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Microsoft-Aktie zieht an: Konzernchef will Vertrauen europäischer Kunden stärken (dpa-AFX)
|
25.02.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Microsoft-Gründer Bill Gates gibt offenbar Affären und Fehler im Umgang mit Epstein zu (dpa-AFX)
|
25.02.26
|Microsoft-Chef: Europäische Daten bleiben in Europa (dpa-AFX)