1 Company Bucks the Office REIT Trend With Higher Rents and Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Office real estate investment trusts (REITs) have had a cloud over their heads since the pandemic proved the efficacy of working from home. Remote working employees are happy to save on commuting time, while employers are able to cut occupancy expenses. We have seen some office REITs report continually declining occupancy levels, while others have been recovering.Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is reporting higher rents and occupancy. What is it doing differently? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading