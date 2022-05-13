Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
1 Company Disrupting Plastic Surgery, Not Patients
In a world where the word "selfie" translates into every language, more and more people want to look their best -- preferably without surgery. InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is riding the wave of safer and faster results for patients, with industry-leading minimal and non-invasive RF technology that displaces painful liposuction, wrinkle reduction, and body contouring. Here's how the tech is benefiting physicians and patients alike. InMode uses bipolar radio frequency technology for body sculpting, fat reduction, wrinkle reduction, and muscle toning that previously required plastic surgery, scars, and long recovery times. Its devices deliver thermal energy to fatty or wrinkly areas of the body, face, and neck. The resulting heat liquefies fat, which the devices suction away, while tightening the skin and connective tissue around the treated area so that patients aren't left with flabby excess skin. Its technology can often provide deeper, more extensive results than competing technologies, and some minor procedures can even be done hands-free by attaching the device to the patient. InMode sells it's systems through its direct sales force and also through third-party distributors. After the initial sales, InMode sells consumables that are needed for each procedure. As the number of installed systems and procedures grow, so do the recurring sales of consumables. Continue reading
