29.04.2026 18:46:00

1 Company Set to Make a Fortune From the $1.7 Trillion Data Center Build-Out

The build-out of data centers, not including IT hardware spending, is expected to cost about $1.7 trillion through the end of the decade, according to a study by McKinsey & Company. Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is uniquely positioned to benefit from that spending, driven by its geographic footprint, recent infrastructure completions, and a supportive regulatory environment.The energy company serves 9 million customers and businesses through its subsidiaries, delivering electricity to Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi, and natural gas to Georgia, Illinois, Virginia, and Tennessee.The stock has significantly underperformed both the S&P 500 and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF in total return over the past year. Here are three reasons why I think the stock is significantly oversold and presents an opportunity for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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