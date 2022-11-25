1 Company That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As we head into the last month of the year, the S&P 500 is down 16%. That's firmly stock market correction territory. Although it dipped lower than that at certain parts of the year, the potential bear market has not been borne out in 2022. 2023 may bring a resurgence of a bull market, or the market could slip further. If the market takes an upward swing, one thing that's likely to happen in 2023 is that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will become a trillion-dollar company again.With Amazon, it's a case of when, not if. It has been there before, with its market cap reaching a high of nearly $1.9 trillion a year ago, back in the heyday of 2021. Its stock is now down 48% since that time, with a market cap of $950 billion.Continue reading