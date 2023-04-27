1 Company That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2033

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are only five companies in the $1 trillion market cap club as of this writing, making it one of the most exclusive on the planet. Market cap is something that changes all the time and can drastically shift in a short period. However, most stocks will experience large movement over time as their stock prices move. For a stock to be worth $1 trillion 10 years from now, it will either be a high-growth stock or already be worth several hundred-billion dollars today. One stock in the latter category that seems a likely candidate is financial powerhouse Visa (NYSE: V). It's already almost half-way there.Visa has developed an almost impenetrable network for credit card processing. Although there are other big names in the business that have carved out their own niche in the industry, notably Mastercard and American Express, it's not likely that either of these could displace Visa as the biggest.