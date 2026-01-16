Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
16.01.2026 14:15:00
1 Consumer Stock I'd Be Comfortable Holding for 20 Years: Costco, Coca-Cola, or Walmart?
Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are among the most popular blue chip stocks in the consumer sector. Coca-Cola is also a longtime Warren Buffett stock.Buffett, during his tenure as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, may have occasionally held Costco and Walmart shares within the Berkshire stock portfolio, but Berkshire's investment in Coca-Cola spans nearly 40 years. Shares in the soft drink maker remain one of Berkshire's top stock holdings.Buffett's seal of approval notwithstanding, it's well worth acknowledging that Coca-Cola has underperformed compared to Costco and Walmart. Since January 2006, Walmart is up by nearly eightfold. Costco is up by nearly eighteenfold over this same timeframe. Coca-Cola, however? Shares are up by a relatively modest 240%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
