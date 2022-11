1 Critical Advantage Home Depot Has Over Lowe's

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When thinking about the home improvement business, investors probably immediately think of the two dominant forces in the industry, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW). The two behemoths have a combined market cap of $410 billion (as of this writing). And both stocks have crushed the S&P 500's total return over the past five years. While these top retailers have demonstrated a history of revenue growth and solid profitability, Home Depot shines brighter than Lowe's in one important area. Here's what investors need to know.With trailing-12-month revenue of $155 billion, Home Depot is a larger enterprise than Lowe's, which generated sales of $95 billion over the last year. DIY and professional shoppers can find an identical assortment of merchandise at these companies' stores. Want to spruce up your backyard with a garden and brand new deck, or remodel the entire kitchen? You can go to either Home Depot or Lowe's and get the supplies and expertise you need to get the job done. Continue reading