Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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16.07.2026 23:33:00
1 Critical Reason to Buy Broadcom Stock on the Dip
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been a solid stock pick in 2026, rising around 15% so far this year. However, it's down nearly 20% from its all-time high because of a poorly received earnings report. When you dig into why Broadcom's stock fell following that announcement, the reason looks quite silly as bears overreacted to modest guidance. Investors should be looking at this latest sell-off as a golden buying opportunity for a company whose business will explode for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.I think this is the most critical reason to buy the stock, as the Broadcom of today is going to look far different from the one at the end of 2027.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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