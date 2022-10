1 Critical Thing About Moderna That the Market Is Ignoring

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Top coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) used to be one of the stock market's stars. The company soared more than 400% in 2020 after bringing its vaccine from drawing board to market in less than a year.But recent times have been tough for the biotech company. Sure, Moderna continues to bring in billions of dollars in vaccine revenue. But investors worry about what will happen to revenue in a post-pandemic world. As a result, the shares have dropped 52% this year. Worries may be overdone. That's because there's one critical thing about Moderna the market is ignoring.First, let's take a step back and look at what Moderna's done so far. The company emerged as a vaccine leader right from the start. Moderna and rival Pfizer have vaccinated most of the U.S. population. They have also sold billions of dollars in vaccine doses to countries around the world.Continue reading