09.08.2022 15:43:00
1 Crypto I'd Buy Right Now
Don't look now, but after a miserable first half of 2022, cryptos are quietly staging a fast and furious comeback from their lows over the past month and a half -- right after many commentators seemingly wrote them off. If you're a new crypto investor and want to dip your toes in the digital waters after this renewed optimism, here's the cryptocurrency that I'd buy right now: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Image source: Getty Images.Since hitting a cycle low of $897 on June 18, Ethereum has rewarded its holders with a gain of 97% off of this low point, illustrating how quickly things can change in the crypto market, especially based on sentiment. If you're wondering if it's now too late to invest in Ethereum, remember that it's still down 63% from its all-time high of $4,847, which it hit last November. Furthermore, if Ethereum reaches mass adoption by the general public, it's likely that everyone is still "early." Given how volatile cryptocurrency can be on a day-to-day basis, an investor interested in starting a position in Ethereum but worried about buying after a run-up could benefit from using a strategy that has long been utilized by equity investors, dollar-cost averaging, to start a smaller position now and then layer into it over time instead of starting a full position all at once. Continue reading
