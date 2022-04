1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 has not had a great 2022 so far, as the broad index is down 11% through the end of April. Soaring inflation, the Fed's plans to keep raising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil have caused investors to adopt a risk-off approach. And we're seeing the same characteristics impact cryptocurrencies as well. It shouldn't be a surprise that in times of economic uncertainty, like today, investors completely sour on the most speculative assets. But even though the cryptocurrency market has lost nearly 19% of its value this year, I think it still possesses a lucrative opportunity for patient and long-term investors. Here's why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the one cryptocurrency I'd buy right now .