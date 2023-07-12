|
1 Dark-Horse Growth Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club by 2033
Only a handful of publicly traded companies have a market cap exceeding $1 trillion. Apple reached the milestone in 2018, followed by Microsoft in 2019, and Alphabet in 2020. More recently, Amazon returned to the $1 trillion club in early 2023, followed by Nvidia shortly thereafter.Several other companies could soon join this elite group. Tesla has a market cap of $850 billion, Meta Platforms is valued at $750 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway is worth $745 billion and all three have solid growth trajectories. Investors should also consider Visa (NYSE: V) as a candidate. The company may be a dark horse compared to other contenders given its market cap currently sits at $495 billion, but its strong presence in the digital payments market could propel that figure to $1 trillion by 2033.Visa reported solid financial results for the second quarter. Revenue rose 11% year over year to $8 billion -- reflecting a 10% increase in total payment volume and a 12% jump in processed transactions -- and GAAP earnings soared 20% year over year to $2.03 per share. Visa is well-positioned to maintain that momentum in the future.Continue reading
