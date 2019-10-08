1 Dated Products Brand* Announces New Partnership With cupcakes and cashmere

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all girl bosses (and planner addicts). This October, #1 Dated Products brand*, Blue Sky, and Emily Schuman's beloved lifestyle brand, cupcakes and cashmere, are teaming up to launch a brand new collection of trend-forward planners, calendars, and planning accessories. Designed to be the ultimate resource for the busy woman who seemingly does it all, and with unrivaled style, the collection marries the cupcakes and cashmere signature feminine aesthetic with Blue Sky's rich history in the planning and organization category. The result: products that are as pretty as they are functional, making it that much easier for any woman to achieve her goals, whether it's at the office, at home or beyond.

"I've always been obsessed with paper goods—I love thank you notes and handwrite my to-do list every morning. I wanted to create my dream agenda (modern and chic with an attention to detail), so it was a no-brainer to team up with Blue Sky, one of the most respected paper goods producers in the business." -Emily Schuman, Founder of cupcakes and cashmere

The cupcakes and cashmere for Blue Sky collection includes a 20-piece product range featuring 16 planners, two wall calendars, and two accessories adorned in a variety of graceful florals, tailored animal prints, preppy stripes and classic solids.

cupcakes and cashmere for Blue Sky planners are available in Midnight Musk, Sporty Stripe, Ditsy Daisy, Belted Blue, Muted Mango, Polished Poppy, Pops of Pink, and Dalmatian Dot patterns. Dated from January 2020-December 2020, planners are available in Monthly/Weekly formats and in five sizes: 3.625" x 6.125", 5" x 8", 5.87" x 8.625", 8" x 10", and 8.5" x 11". Planners are priced from $5.99-$50.00.

cupcakes and cashmere for Blue Sky 2020 wall calendars are available in Midnight Musk and Muted Mango patterns in a 15" x 12" or 11" x 8.75" size. Pricing for wall calendars ranges from $5.99-$9.99.

cupcakes and cashmere for Blue Sky planning accessories include a desk pad and clipfolio, which are available in Midnight Musk and Belted Blue patterns. Pricing for planning accessories ranges from $7.99-$11.99.

The full collection of cupcakes and cashmere for Blue Sky planners will be available at an exclusive national retailer on October 7. A limited selection of premium products from the cupcakes and cashmere for Blue Sky collection will also debut online at www.bluesky.com on October 9. Pricing for the collection ranges from $5.99-$17.99, and $35.00-$50.00 for premium products.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with cupcakes and cashmere on an amazing new collection, which will excite planner and fashion enthusiasts alike." -Warren Vidovich, Co-CEO of Blue Sky

About Blue Sky:

#1 Dated Products brand*, Blue Sky, represents more than just a pretty planner. Recognized for its extensive array of dated planners, calendars, notebooks and more, Blue Sky products help the millions who dream of achieving organization reach their goals in style (hello, form and function). Blue Sky has solidified its role as a force in the lifestyle category, giving customers the ability to design their perfectly personal planner or notebook to their heart's desire on bluesky.com. Plus, top brands like Dabney Lee, Nicole Miller, and Ashley G have trusted Blue Sky with bringing their unique visions to life through partnerships. And the world has taken notice. Blue Sky products have been featured by media including Refinery29, Business Insider, Real Simple Online, Southern Living, Essence, Brit+Co, and more. Plan to do more of what you love™. www.bluesky.com

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, 52 weeks ending May 4, 2019

About cupcakes and cashmere:

Emily Schuman began cupcakes and cashmere in 2008 as a way to share and encourage others to live a more fulfilling life through fashion, food, beauty and interior design. Since founding her lifestyle brand more than 10-years ago, Emily has become a leader and originator in the influencer space: she has written two best-selling books, designs a successful clothing and shoe line, and runs an e-commerce shop filled with her favorite things. Emily lives in Los Angeles with her husband, daughter and three cats. You can follow Emily on Instagram at @emilyschuman.

