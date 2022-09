1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The recent market downturn has made some solid stocks look downright cheap. That's the case for pharma-giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), a leader in the coronavirus vaccine market and maker of many other medications as well.The stock currently sports a very reasonable forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.4. Compare this to a P/E of 12.5 for the entire pharmaceutical industry.And Pfizer has other things to offer as well, including excellent long-term growth prospects and an attractive dividend.The drugmaker may be underperforming the market this year, but a deeper look at the company's business reveals that it's a solid pick for long-term investors. Let's see why.