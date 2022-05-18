Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
1 Dirt-Cheap Nasdaq Growth Stock Worth Buying Right Away
Chipmaker Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) has been hammered on the stock market. Shares of the semiconductor company have lost a third of their value so far this year. But its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (released on May 4) indicate that now may be a good time to buy this beaten-down Nasdaq growth stock.Qorvo's latest results for the three months ending on April 2, 2022, indicate that the company's growth could switch into a higher gear and maintain that long-term. Let's look at the reasons why Qorvo, which is well-known for supplying its chips for Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones, looks like a smart long-term bet right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
