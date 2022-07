1 Dirt Cheap Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett, undoubtedly has a keen eye for value. Berkshire's book value per share, which is often used as a proxy for the diversified holding company's intrinsic value, increased at a blistering compound annual growth rate of 18.7% over the period from 1965 to 2021.And as a direct result of Buffett's laser-like focus on owning large chunks of companies with deep value, Berkshire's stock delivered a whopping 3,641,613% total return on capital for shareholders from 1964 to 2021. Buffett, in short, is the undisputed of king of bargain hunting.Which Berkshire holdings are the most compelling bargains right now? I think the e-commerce titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is easily Buffett's most undervalued stock holding right now. Here's why. Continue reading