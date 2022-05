1 Disney Theme-Park Metric That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Strike up a conversation with Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) fans who are regular visitors to Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California, and you might think that the business is in trouble. Folks will complain about domestic parks turning guests away with a reservation system keeping a tight lid on daily turnstile clicks.The socials are routinely ablaze with folks lamenting how Disney is more expensive and how it's charging for stuff that used to be free. "The magic is gone," is a popular knock on the House of Mouse. There was some uneasiness even before Disney either dabbled or was dragged into Florida politics, but a "woke" Disney is apparently not a "broke" Disney. The media-giant's domestic resorts are hitting it out of the theme park these days.Continue reading