07.05.2022 16:00:00
1 Disruptive Company to Buy Now and Hold Forever
According to The World Travel and Tourism Council, U.S. travel and tourism spending could contribute $2 trillion to GDP this year, which is higher than 2019 levels. This marks a major comeback in travel spending as people around the world crave a getaway, which means that this year should be a busy one for travel and tourism companies.One hospitality company poised to benefit from this recovery is Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Considering its stellar first-quarter performance, the company is already showing promise. Looking further out, Airbnb is a great company to buy and hold for the long term, because it is building a new industry standard for travel. It's also converting its top-line expansion into cash flow for investors, which puts the company in a great position to thrive going forward.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
