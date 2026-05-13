The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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13.05.2026 07:00:00
1 Dividend ETF Quietly Outperforming the Market Right Now
It has been a decent start to the year for the S&P 500, up 7% as of Tuesday. Most of those gains have come since March 30 (it's up over 15% since then), but it's nice to have the index flirting with all-time highs again instead of approaching correction territory.Although the S&P 500 and its performance rightfully get a lot of attention, one popular dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) has delivered more impressive returns this year: the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). It's up more than 15% at Tuesday's prices, and its appeal may be getting stronger by the day.If you're looking to add a dividend ETF to your portfolio, it's one of the best options on the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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