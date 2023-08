1 Dividend Growth Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now

Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) increased its dividend roughly 6% in the first quarter of 2023. That's important to note, because the company has been dealing with some headwinds over the past year or two, meaning 6% dividend growth was the figure during tough times. Over the past decade, that number was 13%. There's good reason to believe that dividend growth can pick back up again, making this stock a solid dividend growth buy right now .Before getting into the details of Hormel Foods' current headwinds, it's worth highlighting that the food maker is a Dividend King, with 57 consecutive annual dividend increases under its belt. This is not some fly by-night company, and it has successfully navigated through hard times before. While Mr. Market has gotten nervous, pushing the stock 20% below its 52-week high, if you think in decades and not days, this drawdown might actually be an investment opportunity. That said, the problems are real.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel