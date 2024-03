1 Dividend Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy Right Now

Shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) are down by a bit more than 35% from the high they reached in April 2022. There were some good reasons for that pullback, which is way worse than the roughly 5% drop the average consumer staples company has taken from its peak, using the Consumer Staples Select SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT: XLP) as an industry yardstick. But there are signs that Hormel management may be starting to right the ship, which makes this a good time to jump aboard.Hormel's dividend yield at the current share price is about 3.3%. That's much more than an S&P 500 index fund would net you and higher than the 2.5% you would collect from Consumer Staples Select SPDR, but it's still not exactly a huge yield. But Hormel's yield is normally pretty modest -- today, it's actually near the highest level in the company's history, which suggests that the stock is on the sale rack.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel