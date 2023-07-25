|
25.07.2023 11:20:00
1 Dividend Growth Stock Down 45% to Buy Right Now
Tyson Foods' (NYSE: TSN) stock is deeply unloved today, with the price down by about 45% since hitting a high water mark in 2022. There are some pretty solid reasons for the drop, but the decline has also pushed the dividend yield to a historically high 3.6%. If you like to buy well-run companies when they look attractively priced, this longtime dividend grower could be worth a closer look today.First things first, Tyson Foods has not increased its dividend every year. In fact, there have been sometimes long stretches where the dividend stagnated. But, since 1977, the dividend has been paid every single year. And for the last 11 years, it has been increased annually. The average annual hike over the past decade was an attractive 26%. But the real story is that the dividend has for a very long time either been held steady or increased. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
