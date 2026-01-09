Illinois Tool Works Aktie
WKN: 861219 / ISIN: US4523081093
|
09.01.2026 16:30:00
1 Dividend King Stock I'd Buy Before Illinois Tool Works in 2026
Dividend Kings are an elite group of dividend-paying companies that have boosted their payouts for at least 50 consecutive years. There are fewer than 60 Dividend Kings, and industrial conglomerate Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) is one of them.Illinois Tool Works is an excellent company with high operating margins and dozens of brands across multiple industries. However, the company's growth has slowed due to cyclical downturns in key markets, demand and tariff pressures, and currency headwinds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!