Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
01.11.2026 21:42:00
1 Dividend-Paying Biotech Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in November
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are dominating headlines and attracting much of investors' attention. There is a good reason for that. Some AI companies could produce life-changing returns if infrastructure spending continues to grow. However, there are also attractive investment opportunities elsewhere, particularly for income-seekers, including in the biotech industry. Let's consider one biotech stock long-term dividend investors should seriously consider buying in November: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).
Gilead Sciences has performed well this year. The company's shares are up 39%, while the S&P 500 has climbed a comparatively unimpressive 11%. The biotech leader owes its strong showing in 2026, at least so far, partly to excellent financial results. And the company's third-quarter update added even more fuel to that particular fire.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShs
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.