Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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01.11.2026 21:42:00

1 Dividend-Paying Biotech Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are dominating headlines and attracting much of investors' attention. There is a good reason for that. Some AI companies could produce life-changing returns if infrastructure spending continues to grow. However, there are also attractive investment opportunities elsewhere, particularly for income-seekers, including in the biotech industry. Let's consider one biotech stock long-term dividend investors should seriously consider buying in November: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).

Image source: Getty Images.

Gilead Sciences has performed well this year. The company's shares are up 39%, while the S&P 500 has climbed a comparatively unimpressive 11%. The biotech leader owes its strong showing in 2026, at least so far, partly to excellent financial results. And the company's third-quarter update added even more fuel to that particular fire.

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