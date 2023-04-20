1 Dividend Stock to Double Up On Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many would not look at Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) as a sleep-well-at-night kind of stock. The company, an experiential real estate investment trust (REIT), holds the world's largest gambling and resort properties portfolio, including some of the most recognizable ones, as shown below. Source: Vici PropertiesBuildings like Caesars Palace, The Palazzo, and MGM Grand are not easily replaceable, and the land is in prime locations. Vici has also worked diligently to diversify, as was the case with the acquisition of MGM Growth Properties, which closed in 2022 and brought 15 properties on board. All in all, Vici is the landlord for 50 properties spread across 15 states and parts of Canada.These "trophy assets" are critical to the businesses they house (unlike an easily duplicated structure like a warehouse or office space), so even with most gambling shut down during the worst of COVID-19 in 2020, Vici Properties collected 100% of its rent and raised the dividend by 10.9%.