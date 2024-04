1 Dominant Company That Just Raised Its Dividend for the 68th Straight Year: Time to Buy the Stock?

There are growth investors. There are value investors. And then there are some investors who only want dividends.When you're looking for businesses that send their shareholders a check every three months, it helps if the company dominates its industry. It's also beneficial if it has a long and steady history of payouts.Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) passes this test with flying colors. In fact, it just raised its dividend for a whopping 68th straight year. Should you buy this top consumer staples stock right now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel