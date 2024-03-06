|
06.03.2024 12:49:00
1 Dow Jones Dividend Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most watched indicators of the U.S. stock market. It tracks the performance of 30 large companies from different sectors of the economy.Many investors use the Dow as a benchmark for the U.S. market's performance. The Dow has increased by about 3.4% in 2024 as of this writing, trailing the performance of the broader S&P 500 index by about 4 percentage points.Despite the Dow's underperformance compared to the S&P 500, some of its components are attractive buys right now. One of the main reasons is most of these companies have a long history of regularly increasing their dividends every year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
