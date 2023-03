1 Dow Stock Down 53% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has held up better than most major indexes over the last year. It slipped only a little during the period. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index have been hit much harder.But that doesn't mean all of the stocks in the Dow Jones have fared relatively well. A handful of the members of the index remain well below their previous highs. Some of those declines present excelling opportunities for investors. Here's one Dow stock down 52% to buy hand over fist.Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have jumped more than 10% so far in 2023. However, this gain hasn't been nearly enough to offset the stock's steep decline over the past couple of years. Disney stock is still down 52% below its previous high set in early 2021.Continue reading