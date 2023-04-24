|
24.04.2023 14:00:00
1 E-Commerce Stock on the Nasdaq-100 Investors Should Watch, and It's Not Amazon
If asked to name one e-commerce company, most people will immediately say, "Amazon." But there are other e-commerce players out there worthy of investors' attention. One of them is China's leading e-commerce company, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD). Let's explore the strengths and weaknesses of JD.com as a potential investment.Image source: Getty Images.JD.com is doing a good job of replicating Amazon's playbook. It operates a combination of first- and third-party e-commerce businesses in China. It sells directly to customers and opens up its platform for external sellers in exchange for fees from each successful transaction.Continue reading
