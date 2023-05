1 E-Commerce Stock You Might Want to Run Far Away from

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's said that not all that glitters is gold. Similarly, a low share price doesn't mean a stock is cheap. Shares of home goods e-commerce site Wayfair (NYSE: W) have fallen 90% from their high.Many growth stocks have sharply fallen over the past two years, so that might not initially alarm investors. However, a closer look shows that Wayfair could be trending lower for good reasons. Here is why Wayfair could have some problems bubbling under the surface.Wayfair is an e-commerce company focusing exclusively on the home goods market. It sells furniture, decor, appliances, lighting fixtures, and more. The company's revenue surpassed $12 billion in 2022, though it peaked in 2020 at $14 billion. Management estimates its addressable market at $800 billion, which could grow to $1 trillion by 2030.Continue reading