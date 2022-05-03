Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
1 Easy Way to Protect Your Metaverse Real Estate
As you're mowing your lawn this spring (partially because it's your social duty to your neighbors, but partially because if you don't, your homeowner's association (HOA) will send nasty mail and fine you), take a moment to appreciate those things that the HOA is doing to help you protect your property value. It gives you a say in how your neighborhood is run, for example, and it allows you to voice your concerns if something feels like an overreach, or crime becomes a significant problem near your home.Many are worried about the same kinds of issues with their metaverse real estate. Who decides the direction your metaverse platform is headed? What happens if bad elements move in and start causing trouble? In short: How do you protect your interest in the metaverse, and who is really in charge of these things?For the main platforms offering metaverse real estate backed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that offer proof of ownership, the answer is easy. Your metaverse world has something kind of like an HOA that grants you voting rights and a huge voice in the future of your platform. It's called a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), and it's the best way for an investor to ensure their metaverse real estate is protected for the long term.Continue reading
