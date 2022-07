1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While electric vehicle (EV) stocks used to be all the rage, the market has tossed them aside due to economic uncertainty. Investors don't want to take on more risk than necessary during difficult times, and EV stocks are paying the price.However, this short-term pessimism can give long-term investors fantastic entry opportunities to some of the most revolutionary companies. Still, investors must do their due diligence to ensure they aren't just throwing money blindly at companies. Let's look at two EV specialists and see if they are worth buying.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. This analysis isn't earth-shattering, but it makes sense to pick the market leader when investing in a sector with lots of busts. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. Continue reading