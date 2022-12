1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks may be taking a hit right now, but there are plenty of reasons to still be optimistic about the EV industry's long-term prospects.For one, the EV market will be worth an estimated $1.4 trillion by 2027. That number is too big to ignore, and the opportunity becomes even clearer when you consider that 60% of all light vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks) sold globally in 2030 will be EVs -- up from just 13% right now.But not all EV stocks will be a home run for investors. Here's why Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) still looks like a good buy and why you should avoid Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV).