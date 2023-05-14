|
14.05.2023 14:31:00
1 Emerging AI Stock You Won't Want to Overlook
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a hot topic these days. Companies are scrambling to learn how to leverage the power of AI to drive their businesses. That's providing a big boost to companies developing and supporting the technology.Since AI relies on data, data centers could see a massive boost from AI as the technology becomes more mainstream. It's already starting to drive incremental growth for leading data center REIT Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX). Here's why investors won't want to overlook this emerging AI stock.AI has been a hot topic of conversation on quarterly earnings calls this year. Unsurprisingly, AI was part of the conversation on Equinix's first-quarter conference call. In discussing AI, CEO Charles Meyers stated: "It's interesting because ChatGPT has created a media frenzy around AI. But the reality is we've seen AI-related opportunities in our pipeline for the last several years." Continue reading
