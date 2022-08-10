|
10.08.2022 17:30:00
1 Emerging Catalyst That Apple Investors May Have Missed
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) released fiscal 2022 third-quarter results (for the three months ending June 25, 2022) on July 28, and investors should have been pleased to see an improvement in sales of the iPhone at a time when the overall smartphone market was in the soup.More specifically, Apple's iPhone revenue increased to $40.7 billion last quarter from $39.6 billion in the prior-year period. While that isn't a huge jump, it is worth noting that global smartphone sales dropped 9% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022, according to market research firm Canalys. Apple's iPhone shipments, however, reportedly increased 8% year-over-year to 49.5 million units as per Canalys.Emerging markets were one of the reasons behind Apple's resilient iPhone sales performance last quarter. CEO Tim Cook said on the latest earnings conference call that Apple witnessed "very strong double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam." He also added that the company's revenue in India nearly doubled. That's something investors should take note of, as the Indian market presents a solid long-term growth opportunity for Apple. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|01.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|4 878,00
|2,37%
|Apple Inc.
|163,46
|-0,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zeigen letztendlich nach oben
Anleger an den US-Börsen hielten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich kaum. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen in Grün.