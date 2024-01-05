|
05.01.2024 22:10:00
1 ETF I Like Better Than Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF in 2024
After a 2022 that saw its stock price drop 67%, Ark Invest's flagship fund, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), bounced back in 2023 and finished the year up 68%. It was a much-needed boost for the exchange-traded fund (ETF) that shot up in popularity in 2020 and 2021 before losing steam.Considering the momentum the Ark Innovation ETF is riding into 2024, it's no surprise that investors are thinking about giving it another chance. However, there's an ETF I like even more for the new year: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).The Ark Innovation ETF focuses on companies setting out to disrupt their respective industries, particularly those in fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and robotics, DNA technologies, and similar fields. The Vanguard S&P 500 mirrors the S&P 500 index, which tracks the 500 largest stocks traded on the U.S. stock market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!