1 ETF I'm Stocking Up On If the Market Crashes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If the stock market is known for anything, it's volatility. Over the past two years, the market has been shattering records. In recent weeks, though, stock prices have started to slide, with the market officially entering correction territory earlier this year.While prices have rebounded somewhat, there's no telling what's in store for the market. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that a crash is looming. But if stock prices do fall, there's one investment I'm planning to stock up on: The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading