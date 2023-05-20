1 ETF That Can Turn $100 Per Week Into $1.3 Million With Next to No Effort

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market can be daunting at times, especially during periods of high volatility. But it's also a wealth-building method that could help you reach long-term financial security if you use it well.Obviously, to profit and prosper, choosing the right investments is a critical step. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a fantastic option for many people, as they require little management on your part.Not all ETFs are created equal, and some are better investments than others. But at least one ETF has a track record that suggests that it could turn steady investments of $100 per week into a holding worth $1.3 million or more by the time you retire: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).