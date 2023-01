1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility.Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a fantastic option to limit your risk while still maximizing your returns. And there's one ETF in particular that could help you build a portfolio worth hundreds of thousands of dollars with next-to-no effort: the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).Continue reading