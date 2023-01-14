|
14.01.2023 14:00:00
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility.Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a fantastic option to limit your risk while still maximizing your returns. And there's one ETF in particular that could help you build a portfolio worth hundreds of thousands of dollars with next-to-no effort: the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
