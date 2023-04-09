|
09.04.2023 16:15:00
1 ETF to Stock Up on Before the Next Bull Market
The stock market is a continuous cycle of ups and downs. There are generally more ups than downs, but there will always be both at some point. That seems to be the only certainty in a market infamous for its uncertainty.Although all three major indexes -- the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq Composite -- are up so far in 2023, the past year or so in the stock market has largely been defined by a bear market. Nobody can say for certain when there will be another bull market, but one thing's for certain: It'll happen eventually. And one of the best things investors can do is put themselves in a position to take advantage of it.One such way is stocking up on a Russell 2000 ETF. Let's see why.Continue reading
