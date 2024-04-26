|
26.04.2024 12:12:00
1 Excellent Bank Stock to Buy Right Now
Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading auto lender, but there's a lot more to the business. Its recent results show that the business is holding up significantly better than investors expected, and it could be a massive beneficiary of falling interest rates in the years ahead, as I discuss in this brief video.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 23, 2024. The video was published on April 23, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
