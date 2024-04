1 Excellent Bank Stock to Buy Right Now

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading auto lender, but there's a lot more to the business. Its recent results show that the business is holding up significantly better than investors expected, and it could be a massive beneficiary of falling interest rates in the years ahead, as I discuss in this brief video.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 23, 2024. The video was published on April 23, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel