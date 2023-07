1 Excellent Retirement Savings Account You'll Wish You Opened Sooner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A survey conducted last year by the Employee Benefit Research Institute polled current retirees and asked them what advice they would give their younger selves about planning for retirement. A vast majority, about 70%, said they wish they had started earlier. Time is a huge ally for retirement savers as it allows investments to grow and compound -- earning returns on top of returns -- so that your money makes money. Now assuming you have some form of primary savings vehicle like a 401(k) or employer-sponsored plan, and perhaps a savings account or individual retirement account (IRA), there is one other easy retirement savings vehicle that you should consider: a target date retirement fund. Target date funds are an easy and effective way to supplement your retirement savings.Continue reading