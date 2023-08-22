|
22.08.2023 11:17:00
1 Excellent Retirement Savings Account You'll Wish You Opened Sooner
Save early, save often, and save as much as you can. That's a sure-fire formula (as surefire as it gets) for achieving your retirement goals.Of course, savings alone won't do it. Interest rates paid on savings accounts simply don't produce over the long run like investing in the stock market. Either way, perhaps the single-best way to save and invest for retirement is with a Roth IRA.IRA stands for individual retirement account, and they're all tax-advantaged. The big difference with Roth IRAs is that they are funded with after-tax dollars, and withdrawals later are tax-free. Traditional IRAs are funded pre-tax, and you must pay taxes on withdrawals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
