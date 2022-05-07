1 Exceptional Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been a lousy year for growth stock investors. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has tumbled a stunning 16% since the beginning of 2022.Rising interest rates meant to slow down runaway inflation were already making markets nervous about richly valued growth stocks. To make matters worse, Russia's invasion of Ukraine unplugged both countries from the global economy. As is often the case when markets tumble, even shares of terrific businesses with bright futures have lost a lot of ground.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading