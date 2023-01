1 Extraordinary Growth Stock Set to Soar 3,100%, According to Cathie Wood

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2020, it seemed Cathie Wood could do no wrong. Her flagship ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) ETF soared 149%, making her the toast of Wall Street. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Since those heady days, the fund has fallen on hard times, shedding 80% of its value last year. Wood is unapologetic, sticking to her guns and investing in the most innovative and disruptive companies she can find. She argues that previous financial crises have resulted in tremendous opportunities for investors who kept their heads. One stock that Wood is particularly bullish on is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The stock is a top five holding in the fund, representing nearly 7% of the portfolio. Wood has a target price of $605 by 2026, suggesting upside of more than 1,200% for investors. Wood's bull case on Roku is even more optimistic, with a price target of $1,493, or potential gains of 3,100%.Will Roku shrug off the current economic headwinds that have buffeted its stock to achieve Wood's audacious goals? Let's look at the big picture.Continue reading